Why Patriots’ Lawrence Guy Credits Vegan Diet For NFL Success

The TB12 diet is out and the vegan diet is in among the New England Patriots.

Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy recently told ESPN’s Mike Reiss that he eats a primarily plant-based diet and has cut out animal products in the offseason “for many years.” While he’ll still eat meat here and there, Guy credits his eating habits for his long-term success in the NFL.

The 31-year-old inked a new four-year deal this offseason, a feat he largely credited to his diet.

Guy is preparing accordingly as he readies for his 10th season in the league. On his menu when the Patriots take the field for the start of training camp on July 28 is spaghetti squash, zucchini noodles, peach cobbler and a shake with chickpeas, carrots, kale and spinach.

“You get beat up on this field every day,” he told Reiss. “Your body needs nutrition more than ever to recover. What’s the best way to do that? I think it’s plant-based. All you’re doing is prolonging your career in a certain way.”

Guy isn’t the only one in the Patriots locker room following such strict dietary guidelines. Quarterback Cam Newton and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. have both sung the praises of a vegan diet.

To each their own, but at least this diet doesn’t force you to cut out coffee and tomatoes.