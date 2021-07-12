NFL Rumors: How N’Keal Harry, Patriots Will Proceed Amid Trade Request

NESN Logo Sign In

N’Keal Harry might get the trade he covets, but don’t be surprised if it takes until the end of the summer for the 2019 first-round pick to leave New England.

Harry’s agent last week revealed he recently submitted a formal trade request to the Patriots. In the days since, we’ve learned about the team’s reaction to the request, what the possible compensation could be and, of course, where Harry ultimately might land.

NFL insider Josina Anderson on Monday offered additional insight into the situation surrounding Harry and the Patriots.

“Update: As dialogue continues with the team, I’m told the current plan is for Patriots WR N’Keal Harry to attend training camp,” Anderson tweeted. “In his ongoing preparation for team activities, Harry currently has plans to train with T.J. Houshmandzadeh, per source.”

How this story ends remains to be seen. Sure, it’s possible Harry wins a roster spot in training camp and this all goes away, but it’s also possible that he and the Patriots at this point are too far gone.

Patriots training camp opens Wednesday, July 28.