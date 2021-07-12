NFL Writer Identifies Three Best Landing Spots For N’Keal Harry

NESN Logo Sign In

N’Keal Harry is looking for a trade out of New England. That much is clear.

But the question remains: What is the market for the 2019 first-round draft pick?

Harry’s agent, Jamal Tooson, issued a statement last week noting a formal trade request has been presented to the Patriots. This wasn’t even remotely surprising news, as Harry underwhelmed in his first two NFL seasons and wasn’t a lock to crack New England’s 53-man roster for the start of the 2021 season.

With Harry’s Foxboro departure now in sight, NFL writer Bucky Brooks identified what he believes are the three best landing spots for the 23-year-old wideout. Those teams include the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints.

As far as a mutually beneficial match is concerned, New Orleans probably should be atop Harry’s wish list, at least until Aaron Rodgers commits to Green Bay, which isn’t a guarantee. Saints head coach Sean Payton is an offensive mastermind who could put Harry in a position to be a legitimate playmaker. Michael Thomas obviously is a much, much better player than Harry, but the two feature fairly similar size and playing styles, which suggests the latter could successfully integrate himself into New Orleans’ offense.

Harry also might be worth taking a flier on, whether it’s the Saints or another team. One league executive believes an interested club only would have to send a conditional sixth-round pick to the Patriots in exchange for the Arizona State product.