Olympic Basketball Odds: Team USA Could Have Its Hands Full In Tokyo

It’s far from the Dream Team and more like a skeleton crew of NBA stars. Still, with Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard leading the way, the United States men’s basketball team is sending the most intriguing team in the world to the Tokyo Olympics.

For the first time in a long time, Team USA appears to be a fragile odds-on favorite in the chase for the men’s basketball gold medal.

“The USA team is going to have problems, and this is not going to be a cakewalk in these Olympics,” DraftKings sportsbook director John Avello said. “I could see this team getting upset.”

Avello is not alone. Team USA was upset twice in exhibition play in Las Vegas, triggering panic (and overreactions) that a potential nightmare scenario is looming for the perennial men’s team to beat. If nothing else, that’s a good reason to watch the tournament.

Only a dull buzz can be heard about betting options on the Olympics, which begin Friday and end Aug. 8. But that could change when the games get going and the media hype machine cranks up. The main event in the sportsbooks will be basketball and the possibility of a Team USA fiasco in Tokyo.

“Basketball is probably the top attraction,” Avello said. “I think basketball, soccer and tennis will be the big three.”

In soccer futures at the Westgate SuperBook, the U.S. women’s team is the -225 favorite to win gold. In men’s golf, U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm from Spain is the +450 favorite, and British Open champ Collin Morikawa from the U.S. is the +650 second choice.