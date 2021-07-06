NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox benefitted from some noteworthy defensive play while Rafael Devers led the offense en route to a 5-4 verdict against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.

Devers recorded three RBIs on a team-best three hits while the Red Sox finished with seven knocks and left 10 men on base.

Boston’s outfield was largely impactful as the Red Sox benefitted from assists by Danny Santana and Kiké Hernández. Martín Pérez was the one who was impacted by those plays the most as the left-hander ultimately earned his seventh win of the season.

Adam Ottavino made it interesting in the ninth, but with runners on first and second and two outs, got Shohei Ohtani to hit into the shift which ended the game.

The Red Sox, who have won 10 of their last 11 games, improve to 54-32 on the season. The Angels fall back to .500 at 42-42.

Here’s how it went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Drama-filled.