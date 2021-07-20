Red Sox Look To Maintain Momentum Vs. Blue Jays After Monday’s Blowout

The Red Sox offense had themselves a night

by , and

The Boston Red Sox offense was on another planet Monday.

After tallying six runs total across their recent three-game series with the New York Yankees, the Red Sox responded in a major way putting up eight runs in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night.

Boston clobbered six home runs on the night, including a grand slam from Hunter Renfroe and two jacks from Kiké Hernández in the impressive 13-4 win over Toronto.

For more on the offensive explosion, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale
Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
