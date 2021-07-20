NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox offense was on another planet Monday.

After tallying six runs total across their recent three-game series with the New York Yankees, the Red Sox responded in a major way putting up eight runs in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night.

Boston clobbered six home runs on the night, including a grand slam from Hunter Renfroe and two jacks from Kiké Hernández in the impressive 13-4 win over Toronto.

