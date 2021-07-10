Red Sox Place Matt Andriese On Injured List, Call Up Austin Brice From Worcester

Andriese allowed two earned runs Friday night vs. the Phillies

by

Matt Andriese is going on the shelf.

The Boston Red Sox placed the right-handed pitcher on the 10-day injured list Saturday due to tendinitis in his right hamstring, the team announced in a statement. Andriese pitched one inning Friday night in the Red Sox’s 11-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing two earned runs on two hits. Boston recalled right-handed pitcher Austin Brice from Triple-A Worcester to fill the roster spot Andriese’s injury opened.

Andriese is 2-3 with one save and a 6.03 ERA this season over 26 appearances, all in relief. The 31-year old enjoyed a strong start to the season, but his performance dipped over the last two months.

Brice is 0-0 with a 6.94 ERA in 12 appearances this season for Boston. He has pitched for Worcester since May 12, when the Red Sox designated him for assignment.

