Matt Andriese is going on the shelf.

The Boston Red Sox placed the right-handed pitcher on the 10-day injured list Saturday due to tendinitis in his right hamstring, the team announced in a statement. Andriese pitched one inning Friday night in the Red Sox’s 11-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing two earned runs on two hits. Boston recalled right-handed pitcher Austin Brice from Triple-A Worcester to fill the roster spot Andriese’s injury opened.

Andriese is 2-3 with one save and a 6.03 ERA this season over 26 appearances, all in relief. The 31-year old enjoyed a strong start to the season, but his performance dipped over the last two months.

Brice is 0-0 with a 6.94 ERA in 12 appearances this season for Boston. He has pitched for Worcester since May 12, when the Red Sox designated him for assignment.