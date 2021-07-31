NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox entered their weekend series against the Rays with a 1 1/2-game lead over Tampa Bay for first place in the American League East.

After Boston lost 7-3 Friday, that changed to a 1/2-game lead.

Martín Pérez got the start for the first of three games in St. Petersburg, and his disappointing outing — which saw six runs come across on seven hits — marred Boston’s chances at a comeback, even as the bats started to come alive in the middle innings.

Every Red Sox hitter except for Alex Verdugo and J.D. Martinez recorded at least one hit, but they couldn’t overcome a monster effort from the Rays that saw three home runs, two doubles and a triple.

With the loss, the Red Sox drop to 63-42 on the season, while the Rays are now 62-42.

Here’s how it all went down on Friday at Tropicana Field.

GAME IN A WORD

Unattainable.