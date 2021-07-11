Watch Xander Bogaerts Go Deep In Red Sox-Phillies With 15th Homer

Did anyone find this ball on Lansdowne Street?

by

Xander Bogaerts is warming up for the All-Star Game.

The Red Sox shortstop on Sunday sent his 15th home run of the season over the Green Monster seats and probably somewhere on Lansdowne Street, giving Boston a 1-0 lead in its series finale with the Philadelphia Phillies.

After going 20 games without a homer, Bogaerts now has hit his second in as many games, getting hot ahead of his start in Tuesday’s Midsummer Classic. And he absolutely crushed this solo shot with ease:

Is it too late to see Bogaerts in the Home Run Derby?

Sunday’s game will decide the series with Philly before Bogaerts and four teammates take off to Denver to participate in the All-Star Game.

