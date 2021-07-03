NESN Logo Sign In

Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers will represent the Boston Red Sox as starters at shortstop and third base, respectively, in this year’s All-Star Game.

The duo found out of their selections while they were flying from Boston to Oakland ahead of their weekend series against the Athletics after sweeping their homestand against the New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals.

Manager Alex Cora was asked about Devers’ reaction in particular, given how animated the third baseman is at the plate.

“He was in the back of the plane, so I don’t know. I don’t know how he reacted about it,” Cora said over Zoom. “But, I text both of them afterwards. I know everybody was happy on the plane for them. I stopped by to congratulate them, but the were locked in on their caed games. and he wasn’t too in tune, he didn’t show too much emotion. But I talked to him today, talked to him al little bit last night, he was just happy he was selected. … He’s done an amazing job. I’m glad people will be able to see him perform at that level.”

No matter what Bogaerts and Devers are doing, they’re clearly making sure their focus is on the task at hand.