Blaze Jordan, 2020 Red Sox Draft Pick, Hits Grand Slam For Low-A Salem

Add Blaze Jordan to the list of Boston Red Sox prospects who are having a great weekend.

Jordan, who the Red Sox drafted in the third round in 2020, hit a first-pitch grand slam for Low-A Salem in the eighth inning of a dominant outing against the Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland’s affiliate). It was the sixth home run of his professional career and his second with the Salem Red Sox.

These clowns intentionally walk Nick Yorke so Blaze Jordan drops massive a grand slam on them lol pic.twitter.com/ei8EbCPY1B — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) August 23, 2021

Perhaps the best part of his grand slam was that it came right after the Hillcats walked Nick Yorke, Boston’s first-round pick in 2020. Yorke has been on a tear lately, recording two home runs and five RBIs in Saturday’s game, and he had two hits and two RBIs on Sunday.

Jordan now has appeared in three games for Salem this season after beginning the year in the Florida Complex League, where he hit .362 with 19 RBIs, seven doubles and four homers.

The future seems bright.