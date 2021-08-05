ESPN Would Love To See This Patriots Trade Before Start Of Season

NESN Logo Sign In

N’Keal Harry is open to moving on from the Patriots, but it’s unclear what the market for the wide receiver would look like if New England made him available.

As far as potential suitors, how about Arizona?

ESPN on Thursday published a column of six preseason trades the network would love to see. In this hypothetical scenario, the Patriots and the Cardinals execute a 1-for-1 wide receiver swap that results in Andy Isabella coming to Foxboro.

Here’s NFL insider Field Yates’ rationale for the proposed deal:

This deal essentially amounts to hoping that a change of scenery will serve both parties well, with a hat tip to colleague Mike Reiss, who has previously pondered a similar concept in his exemplary coverage of the Patriots. While Arizona would take on more financial commitment in this deal — Harry is owed $3.2 million over the next two years to Isabella’s $2.1 million — Harry has shown a little more thus far, and neither is due such a large amount that it dramatically impacts either team’s cap outlook.

Harry would have to earn his keep in Arizona and battle his way into the fourth receiver role, but there are veteran mentors in A.J. Green and DeAndre Hopkins who could provide the spark in a return to near where he played his best ball in college at Arizona State. Isabella’s path to the Patriots’ roster also isn’t without obstacles, but the grass is sometimes greener elsewhere.

This hypothetical deal primarily is about a change of scenery for both players, but Isabella probably would appeal to the Patriots. The UMass product can flat-out fly and also can be a legitimate factor in the return game. We all know how much Bill Belichick values a player who can contribute on special teams.