Many teams around the Eastern Conference used the opening days of NBA free agency to get better for the 2021-22 campaign and beyond.

The Boston Celtics, however, don’t seem to be one of them.

And now the Celtics, who flirted with a .500 record throughout much of the 2020-21 campaign en route to a first-round exit, probably have a roster with less talent.

Josh Richardson was acquired from the Dallas Mavericks as Evan Fournier insurance, and he’s probably not as productive offensively as Fournier — especially from long range. The Celtics traded Kemba Walker who, for his faults as an expensive guard that didn’t play on back-to-backs, still was the third best offensive option on the team.

The reported deal for Kris Dunn along with the trade for Al Horford, along with Richardson, should immediately make Boston a better defensive team, but unless Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown go from stars to superstars, the C’s are another middling team that could find themselves right back in the play-in tournament.

The Miami Heat, meanwhile, got a heck of a lot better in free agency.

Miami brought in external talent with a sign-and-trade for former Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry and signed defensive matchup extraordinaire P.J. Tucker, who was a key piece for the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. Free-agent forward Markieff Morris reportedly finalized a deal with the Heat on Tuesday night, too. And they also re-signed Duncan Robinson and extended star Jimmy Butler. The Heat, it seems, are right back in contention to for an NBA Finals appearance.