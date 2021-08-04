Patriots Rookie Ronnie Perkins ‘Honored’ By Attention From Tedy Bruschi

NESN Logo Sign In

The sixth training camp practice of Ronnie Perkins’ NFL career concluded with an impromptu lesson from a New England Patriots great.

After Perkins shed his pads, former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi pulled the 2021 fourth-round draft pick aside for some 1-on-1 instruction.

Their conversation clearly resonated with the rookie.

“Standing on the shoulders of giants?” Perkins wrote on Twitter several hours later. “(B)lessed and honored to receive advice from one of the best to ever lace up the cleats.”

Perkins is looking to carve out a role in New England’s crowded edge rusher rotation after starring as a defensive end at Oklahoma. Though that could prove difficult this season, he also has seen ample opportunities in the kicking game thus far, occasionally splitting off from his position group to work with a group of core special teamers.

Speaking with reporters on Saturday, Perkins called his first week of training camp “a positive learning experience.”