J.D. Martinez Playing Outfield More Often Prompts Joke From Alex Cora

When people think of J.D. Martinez, they often think of him as the designated hitter for the Boston Red Sox.

This year, he’s quietly putting a stop to that belief.

Sox manager Alex Cora this year has been playing Martinez in the field more often. He’s appeared in left 22 times this season and in right five times (one game this season he played both corner outfield spots). Martinez did play 57 games in the field in 2018, followed by 38 in 2019. However, he played outfield just six times in last year’s truncated season.

So, while he’s not setting personal records in terms of usage in the field this year, he’s beginning to get used more regularly out there.

“He’s calling (his agent, Scott Boras) right now, he wants to renew his contract, he wants to add some incentives in the outfield,” Cora cracked Saturday, via The Boston Globe.

Martinez always has insisted that he’s a useful defensive player and doesn’t need to be sheltered. And while he might not win any Gold Gloves in his career, he has proven not to be a liability.