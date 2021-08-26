NESN Logo Sign In

Darwinzon Hernandez hasn’t played since July 29 after he suffered a strained oblique. After he was moved to the 10-day injured list, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora said his condition was “worse than what we thought early on.”

As August nears its end — and the amount of days Hernandez has spent on the injured list grows greater and greater than 10 — Cora provided a brief update on the 24-year-old.

“Darwinzon threw a bullpen yesterday, he’s going to throw another bullpen tomorrow,” Cora said before Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Twins.

Hernandez posted a 3.44 ERA in 41 games this season, his third in Boston.

Despite being asked, Cora did not share any updates on the rest of the injured Red Sox, including Ryan Brasier, who threw a scoreless inning for Double-A Portland on Tuesday.