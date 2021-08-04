Patriots Are Placing ‘Big Emphasis’ On Fixing This Major 2020 Flaw

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Yes, the New England Patriots struggled mightily on offense in 2020, and yes, those woes certainly contributed to their uncharacteristically mediocre 7-9 record.

But perhaps even more alarming were New England’s problems on defense — run defense, to be specific.

After ranking eighth in the NFL in Football Outsiders’ rush defense DVOA (which measures a unit’s overall efficiency) in 2019, the Patriots plummeted to 32nd — dead last — in that category last season. They toiled near the bottom in traditional metrics, too, slotting in at 20th in yards allowed per carry and 26th in rushing yards allowed per game.

Those were unusually poor marks for a Bill Belichick defense. The Patriots had ranked in the top 10 in rush defense DVOA in four of the previous eight seasons and had ranked lower than 13th just twice in that span.

It’s no surprise, then, that stopping the run has been a clear point of emphasis as the team prepares for its 2021 campaign.

“It’s paramount this year to get back to where we used to be,” defensive end Deatrich Wise said after Tuesday’s training camp practice, the Patriots’ first in full pads.

The reasons for New England’s leaky run D last season were primarily personnel-based.