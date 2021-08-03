Patriots Training Camp: Two Injured Linemen Out At First Padded Practice

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Injuries prevented center/guard Ted Karras and defensive lineman Henry Anderson from participating in Tuesday’s New England Patriots practice.

Karras has not practiced since suffering an apparent knee injury last Friday, sitting out the last three days of training camp. Anderson went down with what appeared to be a chest/shoulder ailment late in Monday’s practice.

Both players are expected to contribute for the Patriots this season after signing during the offseason. Karras, who played for the Patriots from 2016 through 2019, projects as New England’s top interior offensive line reserve, while Anderson has the ability to play multiple spots along the D-line.

The following players also did not participate Tuesday:

Physically unable to perform list:

QB Jarrett Stidham

CB Stephon Gilmore

TE Dalton Keene

OLB Chase Winovich

LB Terez Hall

DT Byron Cowart

Non-football injury list:

LB Cameron McGrone

S Joshuah Bledsoe

Reserve/COVID-19 list:

TE Devin Asiasi