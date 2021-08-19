Patriots Vs. Eagles Live Stream: How To Watch NFL Game Online, On TV

After a few days of joint practices, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles will pop on the jerseys and play a more “competitive” game Thursday night.

The two sides are set to meet at Lincoln Financial Field for the penultimate preseason game.

The Patriots won their first preseason game over the Washington Football Team thanks to a late breakaway rush from rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson. Philly lost its first preseason game 25-16 to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Teams already have had to cut their rosters down from 90 to 85, and will have to trim five more players following this week’s preseason action. As a result, guys on the roster bubble will be showing out as best they can as they try to prove they belong on the regular season 53-man roster.

When: Thursday, August 19th at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS, NFL Network

Live stream: FuboTV | Paramount+ | NFL Network