Rate Red Sox Players’ Golf Swings In Hilarious Instagram Video

It’s probably harder for most baseball players to really excel at golf — the swings are drastically different in terms of form and mechanics.

And for a few members of the Boston Red Sox, that assessment might be true.

Garrett Richards, Nick Pivetta, Hunter Renfroe, Hirokazu Sawamura and Kevin Plawecki on Monday took advantage of their off day to play a round of golf. And based on Plawecki’s Instagram story, their games could use some work.

Come for Sawamura trying (and failing) to chip it out of the rough and stay for Garrett Richards hitting a tree off the tree. Then, the grand finale: Hunter Renfroe trying to catch a frog with his bare hands.

The Red Sox better have a conversation with Renfroe about sticking his catching hand in water hazards. We all know what happened to Chubbs from “Happy Gilmore.”

Sign us up for the next Red Sox charity golf tournament. This looks like a fun time.