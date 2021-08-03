Red Sox Reinstate Utilityman Marwin Gonzalez From Injured List

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox made a pair of roster moves Tuesday before taking on the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

The Red Sox reinstated utilityman Marwin Gonzalez from the 10-day injured list, concluding his rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester. Gonzalez, 32, will immediately return to the lineup as he will start at second base at bat seventh in Tuesday’s game.

Gonzalez has not played in a game for Boston since July 11 due to a hamstring injury. And that short performance against the Philadelphia Phillies was after a week off due to the same ailment.

Additionally, Boston closer Matt Barnes was placed on the COVID-19 related injury list, the team announced. Barnes, of note, has not tested positive.

The Red Sox and Tigers will begin their three-game set Tuesday with first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET