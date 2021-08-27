NESN Logo Sign In

Count Louis Riddick among the many who love what they’ve seen from Rhamondre Stevenson during the preseason.

Stevenson, whom the Patriots drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, was a force out of the backfield in New England’s first two exhbition games. The Oklahoma product rushed for a combined 193 yards on 25 attempts, scoring four touchdowns. Yes, much of his playing time has come against backups, but Stevenson nevertheless has played very well.

Riddick, a player-turned NFL analyst for ESPN, as well as a potential future personnel executive, used Twitter on Thursday to offer a glowing review of Stevenson.

“Rhamondre Stevenson’s preseason tape for the Patriots is just ridiculously good,” Riddick tweeted. “Smooth, great feet, vision, strength, breakaway speed … and they got him in the 4th!!!!

“He obviously put in the work to be ready to hit the ground running in camp. Love to see it.”

We’ll poke one hole in Riddick’s take: Stevenson did not do everything he needed to do before arriving to camp. Patriots running back coach Ivan Fears torched the rookie early camp, indicating he’ll be a passenger this season.

However, Fears recently changed his tune. Over the weekend, Fears revealed that Stevenson failed his conditioning test in July, but praised the 23-year-old for working hard and showing substantial improvement in the weeks since.