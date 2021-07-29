NESN Logo Sign In

The Tom Brady who played in New England, as we all know, was always laser-focused on and off the field. Whenever it came to the topic of football, the star quarterback was strictly about handling business.

But after a season in Tampa Bay, the 43-year-old has started to loosen up, showing a different side that had rarely been seen before. And why not? After consistently winning championships, and even leading the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title, Brady deserves to have a little fun.

Rob Gronkowski, who has been Brady’s teammate with the Patriots and Bucs, might have sprinkled some of his personal party habits onto the QB. The tight end spoke to the media in a press conference Wednesday following training camp practice and answered a question about Brady finally showing more of his personality since leaving New England.

“I think it’s great that he’s showing that side,” Gronkowski said. “It’s great for football, great for the fans, great for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. When you’re playing a sport, you don’t want to be uptight. You want to always be loose and ready to go. It’s cool to see that side of him, doing that little activity, all the little silly comments, the jokes, it keeps everyone loose. … I like seeing it.”

Ever since another postseason filled with memorable moments, Brady has been the subject of many news headlines for showing off his goofy side. Whether it’s drunkenly tossing the Lombardi Trophy from a boat to a teammate during the Bucs’ championship parade or cracking jokes with President Joe Biden at the White House, we’re definitely seeing a whole new side of arguably the greatest QB in NFL history.