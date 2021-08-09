Tom Brady Video Called This NBA Star After Team USA’s Gold Medal Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Before receiving a round of applause from the world for its gold medal win at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, the United States men’s basketball team dealt with a handful of criticism for not playing up to expectations with a roster full of NBA stars.

After losing multiple exhibition matches plus its Olympic opener to France, Team USA flipped the switch and won the remainder of its games when it mattered the most. The U.S. advanced to the finals, where it defeated France 87-82 to secure the gold.

Tom Brady, formerly of the New England Patriots and currently of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has been proving critics wrong for more than two decades, so it only made sense for the NFL legend to shoot a surprise FaceTime call to Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green to congratulate the Olympian on overcoming all these obstacles with Team USA.

Green posted a screenshot of his video conversation with Brady to Instagram with the following caption: “You get a call from the GOAT…act normal! everything is Golden!”

The 31-year-old played 16 minutes off the bench in USA’s gold medal victory, totaling five assists and two rebounds. He now can be called a two-time Olympic gold medalist.