The USA men’s basketball team is within touching distance of its ultimate goal, with only France standing in its way.

The teams will face off Friday night in the gold medal game of the men’s basketball competition at the Tokyo Olympics. France has beaten Team USA in their last two meetings: at the 2019 FIBA World Cup and July 25 in their opening game of the Tokyo Olympics.

Team USA is playing for its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. France finished runner-up to Team USA in the 1948 and 2000 Olympics.

Here’s how to watch USA Basketball versus France in the United States:

When: Friday, Aug. 6, at 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBCOlympics.com | Peacock | Telemundo Deportes

NBC will re-air the game at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday.