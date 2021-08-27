Watch Extended Video Of Cam Newton, Mac Jones At Patriots Practice

NESN Logo Sign In

Thanks to the New York Giants, fans who weren’t in attendance at Thursday’s New England Patriots joint practice outside Gillette Stadium were able to watch an extended sneak peek.

The Giants posted nearly 20 minutes of video from their second practice with the Patriots on their official YouTube channel, including an up-close view of quarterback Cam Newton’s lone series in 11-on-11 drills.

Newton’s eight-play touchdown drive begins at the 7:12 mark of this video, opening with a short completion to receiver Jakobi Meyers in traffic. We then see center David Andrews bowled into Newton by linebacker Oshane Ximines, resulting in an incompletion (that was wiped away by a defensive penalty).

Next, Newton hits Meyers on a crosser for a short gain, then connects with a leaping Kendrick Bourne to pick up 20. His fifth pass is batted down at the line, and his sixth is nearly intercepted by cornerback James Bradberry, with wideout Kristian Wilkerson forced into a defensive role.

But Newton recovers to find Bourne a second time on third down. The receiver is touched down at the 5-yard line, and running back Damien Harris finishes the job with a short touchdown, running between Andrews and right guard Shaq Mason.

This was Newton’s first day back at practice after a COVID-19 protocol “misunderstanding” sidelined him for the previous three.

Since reporters are not permitted to record or post video from Patriots practice outside of a designated window, footage like this rarely is available for public consumption.