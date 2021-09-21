NESN Logo Sign In

It was easy to see why many questioned whether Aaron Rodgers really was committed to the Green Bay Packers after getting shellacked by the New Orleans Saints in Week 1. But it looked as if the quarterback was out to prove those wrong Monday night.

Green Bay bounced back with a 35-17 victory over the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on “Monday Night Football.” Rodgers completed 22 of his 27 passes for 255 yards and four touchdowns.

After an offseason of rumors regarding Rodgers’ future with the Packers, as well as the lackluster Week 1 performance, the 37-year-old was just happy to quiet the trolls.

For now, anyway.

“There’s so many overreactions that happen from a week-to-week basis,” Rodgers told reporters after the game, per ESPN. “So it’s nice to come out, have a good performance and get the trolls off our back for at least a week.

“… “People like to say a lot of (expletive),” he added, “and it’s nice to come back in here after a game like that.”

Had the Packers fallen to 0-2, it would have been the first time they did so with Rodgers under center. But, fortunately for Rodgers and unfortunately for the trolls, that did not happen. Now Green Bay shifts its focus to a tough Week 3 game against the 2-0 San Francisco 49ers.