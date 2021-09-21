NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots have been mediocre at best on offense through the first two weeks of the 2021 NFL season.

The same can’t be said for New England’s defense.

Bill Belichick’s team has surrendered a mere 23 combined points on the young campaign. The Patriots currently lead the league in interceptions (five) and are tied for fourth in sacks (six). Not to mention, New England’s defense is getting it done and then some without the unit’s top player, all-world cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

On the heels of the Patriots’ Week 2 win over the New York Jets, Chris Simms felt confident enough to deliver a prediction about New England’s D.

“When it’s all said and done, this is going to be one of the best defenses in football,” Simms said Sunday on NBC. “They got tremendous size up front, so they can stop the run just with their front seven. But they’re well-coached and talented in the secondary. So, they’re gonna make some plays every game — getting hands on the ball, interceptions. We saw it last week against Tua (Tagovailoa) and the Dolphins. I think that’s the thing: Right now, it’s old-school Patriots. ‘We’re gonna run the ball. Mac Jones, just make a few plays here and there and our defense is really going to shut down the other team’s offense.’ It’s Belichick football at its finest. I mean, I think this defense is just gonna continue to go in the right direction.”

The Patriots will try to put forth another sound defensive performance Sunday when they welcome the New Orleans Saints to Gillette Stadium for a Week 3 matchup.