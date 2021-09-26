Bill Belichick Gives (Very) Snarky Answer To Question About Mac Jones Picks

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick brought all the snark after Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots head coach was as grumpy as you’d expect following New England’s disappointing loss to the New Orleans Saints. Belichick largely offered non-answers during his postgame press conference, but there was one in particular that really stood out.

When asked what he saw on Mac Jones’s three interceptions, Belichick paused, then paused some more before saying, “Probably same thing you saw.” It was peak Belichick.

Skip ahead to the 2:10 mark in the video below:

Bill Belichick Live Postgame Press Conference: https://t.co/KSwUxznTRE — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 26, 2021

Yikes.

Belichick and the Patriots now are 1-2 through three games. They have a lot to work on before hosting Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday night.