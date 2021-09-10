Cam Newton Believes Patriots Are In Good Hands With Mac Jones

NESN Logo Sign In

Cam Newton thinks the New England Patriots would be winning games with him under center. They seem to believe they’re better off with Mac Jones, and Newton understands that.

“(They’re) going to win games with Mac Jones,” Newton said in a conversation with his father, Cecil, posted Friday on YouTube.

Jones, of course, is the rookie quarterback the Patriots selected in the first round of the 2021 draft. He entered camp with an open battle for the starting quarterback job, and ultimately beat Newton, forcing the latter to get cut.

Newton admitted he was surprised by getting cut. However, when Cecil Newton said the Patriots would’ve won with Cam, the quarterback was quick to agree, but also acknowledge Jones’ abilities.

“That’s a fact, too,” Cam said. “But I don’t want the audience to think, like, ‘Oh, he’s only saying that because he’s not there anymore.’ No, Mac is good enough. I think when they picked him the selection that they did pick him, they wanted to find out a couple of things, and one of the things they wanted to find out is is he capable of leading this offense to be productive.”

Time will tell if the Patriots ultimately made the right decision. The first opportunity will be Sunday, when the Patriots face the Miami Dolphins.