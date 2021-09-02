Cam Newton Rumors: ‘Biggest Reason’ Cowboys Won’t Sign Quarterback

NESN Logo Sign In

According to head coach Bill Belichick, the Patriots’ release of Cam Newton had nothing to do with the quarterback’s vaccination status.

Newton’s lack of vaccination could impact his next step in the NFL, however.

Almost immediately after New England cut Newton, it was reported the Dallas Cowboys would do their due diligence on the 2015 NFL MVP. But Newton being unvaccinated reportedly would not sit well with the powers that be among America’s Team.

“The biggest reason why the Cowboys probably won?t be interested? Newton has refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine,” the Fort-Worth Star-Telegram’s Stefan Stevenson wrote Tuesday. “The Boston Globe reported Newton was forced to miss practice last week because of COVID-19 protocols. Players who have been vaccinated have less restrictions and can return to action quicker if they come in contact with someone infected with coronavirus. Unvaccinated players are forced to isolate away from the team much longer.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently was outspoken about his stance on the vaccine.

“Everyone has a right to make their own decisions regarding their health and their body. I believe in that completely, until your decision as to yourself impacts negatively many others. Then the common good takes over,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “And I’m arm-waving here, but that has everything to do with the way I look at our team, the Cowboys, or the way I look at our society. We have got to check the ‘I’ at the door and go forward with the ‘we.’ Your Dallas Cowboys are doing that.”

Dallas currently has three quarterbacks on its roster: starter Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush and Will Grier, who the Cowboys claimed off waivers Wednesday.