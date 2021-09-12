Chase Winovich Still Thinking About Portsmouth Ahead Of Patriots Opener

NESN Logo Sign In

If nothing else, you have to respect Chase Winovich for his commitment to the bit.

If you followed the Patriots linebacker at all this season, you know he fell in love with New Hampshire, especially Portsmouth. He spoke glowingly about the picturesque New England city this week while speaking with reporters.

Hours before the Patriots’ season opener against the Miami Dolphins, Winovich used Instagram to plug Portsmouth once again.

“Today’s the day!!! #gameday #Portsmouth #Patsnation,” Winovich captioned the post.

God help him if he ever gets traded to Chicago, or something.

Winovich and the Patriots are scheduled to kick off against the Dolphins at 4:25 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.