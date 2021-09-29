The Connecticut Sun had their 14-game win streak come to a screeching halt Tuesday in their first WNBA playoff game.
With a down performance in the first game in the best-of-five semifinal series, the Chicago Sky walked into Connecticut and shocked many, forcing double overtime and claiming a 100-95 win.
The Sky now take a 1-0 series lead.
Here’s the full box score.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Sun may be entering this series with the No. 1 seed, league MVP, Coach of the Year, Most Improved Player and four players who were named All-Defense, but no team is going to let them walk to the WNBA Finals.
And Chicago showed it was down to battle all game, zipping out to an early lead and never letting Connecticut get the best of it, even when the Sun clawed back to force overtime twice.
This is Connecticut’s series to lose.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Jonquel Jones did MVP things for Connecticut, carrying her team in the loss. She had a game-high 26 points and 11 rebounds in another double-double, adding four assists, two blocks and a steal, too. Unfortunately it wasn’t enough.
— Courtney Vandersloot was the hero of the Sky’s offense, scoring 11 points and recording 18 (!!) assists — including the last three passes that helped win the game for Chicago. The guard also added nine rebounds, four steals and two blocks.
— In a true team effort, Candace Parker showed why she’s one of the all-time greats with a team-high 22 points, seven rebounds, six assists, two steaks and a block.
WAGER WATCH
Entering the opening game of the series the Sun were heavy favorites over the Sky, per DraftKings Sportsbook. But if you took the underdog, a $100 moneyline bet on Chicago would have paid out $260.
UP NEXT
Both teams get one day of rest before facing off again Thursday. Game 2 of the series tips off at 8 p.m. ET live from Connecticut.