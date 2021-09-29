NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun had their 14-game win streak come to a screeching halt Tuesday in their first WNBA playoff game.

With a down performance in the first game in the best-of-five semifinal series, the Chicago Sky walked into Connecticut and shocked many, forcing double overtime and claiming a 100-95 win.

The Sky now take a 1-0 series lead.

Here’s the full box score.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Sun may be entering this series with the No. 1 seed, league MVP, Coach of the Year, Most Improved Player and four players who were named All-Defense, but no team is going to let them walk to the WNBA Finals.

And Chicago showed it was down to battle all game, zipping out to an early lead and never letting Connecticut get the best of it, even when the Sun clawed back to force overtime twice.

This is Connecticut’s series to lose.