How Brian Hoyer Is Helping Mac Jones, Patriots Behind The Scenes

NESN Logo Sign In

Brian Hoyer hasn’t played a meaningful snap this season. The New England Patriots hope he never needs to.

But a player like Hoyer doesn’t need to throw passes to make an impact.

New England’s backup quarterback has been an invaluable resource for rookie starter Mac Jones, as head coach Bill Belichick explained Monday morning.

“Brian’s done a great job for us in every area,” Belichick said one day after the Patriots routed the New York Jets 25-6 for Jones’ first NFL win. “He obviously knows the offense better than anyone — any other player or quarterback — so that’s a big help when executing the play. There’s the coaching version of it, and then as a player, there’s kind of the execution of it — the little things that you remind yourself as a player that a coach sometimes doesn’t.

“It’s just different when you’re a player and executing the play and a coach trying to explain the play, and I think Brian adds a lot of good insight to that and how other teams defensively do things, because they’re all different.”

Hoyer, who turns 36 next month, is in his third stint with the Patriots. He’s also spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts — and started games for six of those teams — since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2009.

“Brian helps me with things that he’s seen,” Belichick said. “He’s been with a lot of other teams. Been with other coaches. Been in other systems. We talk about plays in situations, and he has a lot of good either ideas or recollections of the way somebody else did something, which might be something to learn from or might be something that we can use and so forth.”