Watch Mac Jones Take Field For First Time As Patriots’ Starting Quarterback

FOXBORO, MASS. — The Mac Jones era officially began Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
The rookie Patriots quarterback received a big Gillette Stadium ovation while taking the field for warmups ahead of New England’s season opener against the Miami Dolphins. Jones, alongside Brian Hoyer, jogged the length of the field before firing up Patriots fans behind the end zone.
Jones had a full compliment of weapons for his first regular season game. Patriots receiver Nelson Agholor was listed as active before kickoff after dealing with an ankle injury throughout the week.