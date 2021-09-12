Watch Mac Jones Take Field For First Time As Patriots’ Starting Quarterback

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, MASS. — The Mac Jones era officially began Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

The rookie Patriots quarterback received a big Gillette Stadium ovation while taking the field for warmups ahead of New England’s season opener against the Miami Dolphins. Jones, alongside Brian Hoyer, jogged the length of the field before firing up Patriots fans behind the end zone.

Check out these videos:

Fans still filing into Gillette but the place erupts as Mac Jones runs out for warmups. Patriots bumping Mike Jones as he gets going. pic.twitter.com/iO54aC2bPQ — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) September 12, 2021

Mac Jones with a solid ovation from the #Patriots fans who showed up early.



Not quite the Tom Brady-esque end zone freakout, but still fired up pic.twitter.com/wmsTQhNgQj — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) September 12, 2021

Jones had a full compliment of weapons for his first regular season game. Patriots receiver Nelson Agholor was listed as active before kickoff after dealing with an ankle injury throughout the week.