NFL Preview 2021: Why Myles Garrett Will Win Defensive Player Of Year

Many NFL fans and experts have picked Aaron Donald to win the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award, and rightfully so. Donald is the best defensive player in the game, and one of the best of all time.

In fact, had it not been for Stephon Gilmore in 2019, Donald likely would be on a streak of four consecutive DPOYs. Again, he’s a beast.

But the Los Angeles Rams star will miss out on the honor this season. Myles Garrett will win the first of ultimately multiple Defensive Player of the Year awards.

The Cleveland Browns defensive end, who has asthma, missed two games last season while dealing with COVID-19. Consequently, Garrett was not considered for an award he openly covets.

Still, the top overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft finished with awesome numbers: 48 total tackles, 12.0 sacks, 18 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two passes defended. He finished as the sixth-ranked edge defender, per PFF.

Had Garrett not missed two games, he potentially could’ve surpassed the league-leading 15 sacks from TJ Watt, who also has gotten preseason DPOY buzz.

If Garrett stays healthy this season, and keeps his head on straight, he should be an absolute monster.