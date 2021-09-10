NFL Insider Validates Cam Newton’s Theory About Patriots Release

NESN Logo Sign In

Cam Newton theorized in an interview posted to his YouTube channel Friday that the Patriots released him — rather than keep him to back up rookie quarterback Mac Jones — because his “aura” would cause him to indirectly be a “distraction” in New England.

That theory might be accurate.

WCVB-TV’s Christopher Gasper tweeted Friday that two NFL sources confirmed Newton’s presence, persona and cachet with players made the Patriots view him as a less-than-ideal backup QB behind Jones, and NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport expressed similar sentiments during an “NFL Now” segment.

“It’s 100 percent right,” Rapoport said of Newton’s comment. “I was getting all these texts this morning from people wondering, ‘What does this mean for Cam’s career after these kind of comments? What team would sign him?’ He’s telling the truth. What do you want him to do? Everything Cam said is right. One of the reasons he got released — maybe the main reason he got released — by the Patriots is that when it’s time to hand the team over to a young quarterback, it is his. Essentially give him the team. You can’t do that if Cam Newton is looming, looking over his shoulder.

“Because of the way Cam is, because players still look at him like the rock star MVP that he was, he does have an aura in the locker room. He is still a locker room leader. It would take away from Mac Jones being the starting quarterback. And that’s not an insult to Cam; it’s actually a compliment. And he’s right.”

Newton, who also said he believes the Patriots will win with Jones under center this season, acknowledged he was willing to serve as the backup in New England if Bill Belichick and Co. approached him about such a role.

Clearly, that wasn’t in the cards, though, perhaps due in large to the aforementioned theory about Newton being too much of a lightning rod based on his track record and larger-than-life personality.