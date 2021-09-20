NFL Odds: Teddy Bridgewater Continues To Be A Cash Cow For Bettors

NESN Logo Sign In

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is one of the absolute best players in the NFL at making you money.

Bridgewater and the Broncos (-6) defeated Jacksonville 23-13 on Sunday afternoon for their second victory straight up and against the spread. “Teddy Covers” is 38-14 ATS (73%) all-time as a starting quarterback. Just to add some context to how insane that success rate is, 52.8 percent is the break-even point for a sports bettor.

? ALERT ?



Teddy Bridgewater is now 38-14 ATS as a starting QB in the NFL.



If there's ever a sports betting hall of fame, he deserves his own exhibit. — Iain MacMillan (@IainMacBets) September 19, 2021

Bridgewater is also 23-3 ATS in 26 career road starts.

“He keeps taking care of business,” Westgate SuperBook executive director John Murray told NESN. “We took a beating throughout the day between the Bills, Broncos and Buccaneers all covering the spread. That Vikings kicker didn’t help us, either. If (Greg Joseph) made that kick, it would have wiped out a ton of bets and parlays with the Cardinals moneyline.”

After laying three points at the New York Giants and six at Jacksonville, Denver is already an 11-point home favorite this coming Sunday against the hopeless New York Jets. Talk about a cake walk schedule to start the 2021 campaign. Naturally, I’ll be ready to bet against the undefeated Broncos in Week 4 when they host the Baltimore Ravens.

Other notable NFL betting nuggets: