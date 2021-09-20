NFL Odds: Teddy Bridgewater Continues To Be A Cash Cow For Bettors

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is one of the absolute best players in the NFL at making you money.
Bridgewater and the Broncos (-6) defeated Jacksonville 23-13 on Sunday afternoon for their second victory straight up and against the spread. “Teddy Covers” is 38-14 ATS (73%) all-time as a starting quarterback. Just to add some context to how insane that success rate is, 52.8 percent is the break-even point for a sports bettor.
Bridgewater is also 23-3 ATS in 26 career road starts.
“He keeps taking care of business,” Westgate SuperBook executive director John Murray told NESN. “We took a beating throughout the day between the Bills, Broncos and Buccaneers all covering the spread. That Vikings kicker didn’t help us, either. If (Greg Joseph) made that kick, it would have wiped out a ton of bets and parlays with the Cardinals moneyline.”
After laying three points at the New York Giants and six at Jacksonville, Denver is already an 11-point home favorite this coming Sunday against the hopeless New York Jets. Talk about a cake walk schedule to start the 2021 campaign. Naturally, I’ll be ready to bet against the undefeated Broncos in Week 4 when they host the Baltimore Ravens.
Other notable NFL betting nuggets:
— Imagine betting $300,000 on the Cincinnati Bengals. That’s what one customer at Caesars decided to do for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. And what a sweat it was! Cincinnati (+3) trailed 7-0 at half and 20-3 with 6:43 left to go. But Joe Burrow fired two late touchdown passes to earn the aforementioned bettor a push with a 20-17 final. Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good.
— Make that two games and two dead “Unders” for the New England Patriots this season. Their 25-6 win against the Jets sailed way “Under” the point total (O/U 43) and last week’s game — 17-16 Dolphins (O/U 43.5) — was tough to watch, too. The Saints-Pats total opened at 43 for Week 3.
— Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (+500) is now co-favored with Patrick Mahomes to win the NFL Most Valuable Player award at FanDuel. Tom Brady has the third-shortest odds (+700), followed by Matthew Stafford (+1000) and Josh Allen (+1200). Jameis Winston plummeted from +1800 to +5000 after turning the ball over three times and taking four sacks against Carolina.
— The Kansas City Chiefs are 1-11-1 ATS (8.3%) over their last 13 games after a loss to the Baltimore Ravens as 4-point favorites on Sunday Night Football. Do you have the stones to lay seven points with the Chiefs against the Los Angeles Chargers next weekend?
— Good teams win, but great teams cover. Carolina, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas and Houston are all 2-0 ATS. Atlanta, Jacksonville, Kansas City, New York (Jets) and Washington are 0-2 ATS. Bookmakers will undoubtedly make it more expensive to bet on the former faction and more enticing to wager on the latter.
— Team NESN is 2-2 so far this week in the Westgate SuperContest. The crew is pulling for the Green Packers to win by more than 11 points against the Detroit Lions to secure a successful week.