Patriots Preview 2021: Why Trent Brown Will Be Most Impactful Newcomer

We get it: Predicting Trent Brown will be the most impactful Patriots newcomer this season is kind of weird, as the mountainous offensive tackle played in New England in 2018. He’s not exactly “new” to the Patriots.

However, there only are 20 players — including Brown — on the current roster who part of the Patriots’ Super Bowl-winning 2018 campaign. Of those 20, one is on the practice squad (Brian Hoyer); one is on PUP (Stephon Gilmore); and at least five others either were hurt or didn’t have significant roles that season.

This is a largely different roster, led by a rookie quarterback, than the one Brown left when he signed with the then-Oakland Raiders during March of 2019. Plus, as we’ll get into in a bit, Brown is a different player and person now than he was a few years ago.

So, let’s consider him a newcomer.

Anyway, here are some reasons why Brown — not Nelson Agholor, Matt Judon, Mac Jones or Jonnu Smith — will make a bigger impact in 2021 than any other Patriots player added during the offseason.

He’s really, really good

Brown’s six-year career has been a strange one.

He showed strong ability but questionable effort during three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, was an absolute force his one season in New England and was just so-so while missing a combined 16 games after Jon Gruden signed him to a record-breaking deal.