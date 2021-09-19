Patriots Inactives Reaction: Pats Make Change At Running Back In Week 2

NESN Logo Sign In

Rhamondre Stevenson’s rough New England Patriots debut earned him a spot on the inactive list.

The rookie running back is one of six Patriots inactives for Sunday’s Week 2 matchup with the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium:

LB Kyle Van Noy

OT Trent Brown

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

TE Devin Asiasi

OLB Ronnie Perkins

CB Shaun Wade

Stevenson lost a fumble and was run over by linebacker Elandon Roberts in pass protection during last Sunday’s season-opening 17-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The fourth-round draft pick played just five snaps on offense and none on special teams.

Replacing him in the lineup is second-year pro J.J. Taylor, who was a healthy scratch in Week 1. Like Stevenson, Taylor excelled in the preseason, leading all NFL rushers with 7.8 yards per carry. Expect him to spell lead back Damien Harris, who rushed for 100 yards on 23 carries against Miami before his own costly lost fumble.

Asked this week whether he’s confident the 5-foot-6 Taylor can contribute if called upon, running backs coach Ivan Fears replied: “You know it.”

“Last year, J.J. would step up,” Fears said. “Whenever he was asked to play, he’d make some plays. The guy’s a doggone good back and he’s just got to wait for his shot. He had a hell of a week last week in practice as a scout-team guy, helping us and helping the defense.