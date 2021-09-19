Patriots Inactives Reaction: Pats Make Change At Running Back In Week 2

Rhamondre Stevenson’s rough New England Patriots debut earned him a spot on the inactive list.
The rookie running back is one of six Patriots inactives for Sunday’s Week 2 matchup with the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium:
LB Kyle Van Noy
OT Trent Brown
RB Rhamondre Stevenson
TE Devin Asiasi
OLB Ronnie Perkins
CB Shaun Wade
Stevenson lost a fumble and was run over by linebacker Elandon Roberts in pass protection during last Sunday’s season-opening 17-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The fourth-round draft pick played just five snaps on offense and none on special teams.
Replacing him in the lineup is second-year pro J.J. Taylor, who was a healthy scratch in Week 1. Like Stevenson, Taylor excelled in the preseason, leading all NFL rushers with 7.8 yards per carry. Expect him to spell lead back Damien Harris, who rushed for 100 yards on 23 carries against Miami before his own costly lost fumble.
Asked this week whether he’s confident the 5-foot-6 Taylor can contribute if called upon, running backs coach Ivan Fears replied: “You know it.”
“Last year, J.J. would step up,” Fears said. “Whenever he was asked to play, he’d make some plays. The guy’s a doggone good back and he’s just got to wait for his shot. He had a hell of a week last week in practice as a scout-team guy, helping us and helping the defense.
“He’s ready. We’re always looking at those situations, and we’re going to — and hopefully, he’ll have another good doggone week. He’s definitely someone that we’d like to think about.”
James White (six catches, 49 yards in Week 1) and Brandon Bolden round out the Patriots’ running back corps.
Other thoughts on the Patriots’ inactive list:
— Van Noy (throat) and Brown (calf) were ruled out Friday and Saturday, respectively.
Josh Uche and/or Chase Winovich likely will play larger roles defensively in Van Noy’s absence. The Patriots also elevated Tashawn Bower from the practice squad for additional edge depth.
Based on what we saw in practice this week, Yasir Durant looks like the leading candidate to replace Brown at right tackle, though the Patriots also could use Justin Herron, Yodny Cajuste or Mike Onwenu in that spot. They seem reluctant to move Onwenu out of his left guard position, however.
Cajuste, a 2019 third-round draft pick, is active for the first time in his NFL career.
— Tight end Jonnu Smith (hip) is active after landing on the injury report Thursday and being listed as questionable for this game. Smith caught all five of his targets for 42 yards in Week 1 and is a pivotal piece in New England’s two-tight end offense, as is position mate Hunter Henry.
— Asiasi, Perkins and Wade are inactive for the second consecutive week. Perkins was listed as questionable with a shoulder injury.
— Because the Patriots have one open spot on their 53-man roster after placing kicker Quinn Nordin on injured reserve, they only needed to designate six inactives rather than the usual seven.
Nick Folk, up from the practice squad for the second consecutive week, will kick for the Patriots on Sunday. Expect him to be added to the 53 at some point in the coming days.
— Wide receivers Denzel Mims and Jamison Crowder headline the Jets’ inactive list: