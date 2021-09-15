Julian Edelman Identifies ‘Silver Lining’ For Patriots After Loss To Dolphins

NESN Logo Sign In

Sunday was a bad loss for the Patriots — it just was. You can listen to the latest “NESN Patriots Podcast” for a full breakdown of why we feel that way.

However, it wasn’t all bad. In fact, a lot of good came out of the Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins, especially the performance from rookie Mac Jones. Also, some of Bill Belichick’s offseason acquisitions played well in their debuts.

Former Patriot Julian Edelman touched on both topics during the “Silver Lining” segment in Tuesday’s “Inside the NFL” episode.

“74.4 completion percentage, best all-time for a rookie starter in their debut,” Edelman said. “I like to think of: Bill Belichick went out and he spent a whole lot of money. … Well, their receivers, they had 14 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown from their free agent signings. That’s a big thing, when you’re a team and you get to see your upper division go out and sign players to make you guys rebuild and get better. When you see the actual proof in the pudding and the production, that’s what you really want.”

Edelman also discussed some of New England’s sloppy play, most notably Damien Harris’s game-changing fumble.

” … They’ve had some very uncharacteristic-type plays,” Edelman said. “They had eight penalties for (84 yards). They turned the ball over twice in the game. Which, there’s a premium for keeping the ball in your hand in the game.

“I remember Bill Belichick used to say, ‘When you are carrying the football, you’re not only carrying the football for the team, everyone in the building, but you’re carrying it for everyone in the region. Their fate is in your hands.”