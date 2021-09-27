James White Injury Fallout: Five Free Agent Backs Patriots Could Target

NESN Logo Sign In

Suddenly, the Patriots are in need of a running back.

At least, that’s how things look after James White was carted off the field Sunday with a potentially serious hip injury. New England now must increase the roles of young running backs they clearly don’t have complete trust in.

This was part of the risk in trading away Sony Michel before the season — but we digress.

If White indeed misses extended time, the Patriots likely will look to add a back to either the practice squad or the 53-man roster (they have one open spot). Given White’s age (29), New England probably should proceed with the assumption the Super Bowl hero won’t offer much, if anything, the rest of the season.

So, who’s out there? Would the Patriots target some relative unknown to provide depth, or would they take a swing on an aging veteran with an impressive NFL résumé?

Well, there are some decent options, but remember: There are reasons why these players currently are without jobs. Nevertheless, we came up with five noteworthy free-agent running backs that might or might not be on the Patriots’ radar.

Todd Gurley — 27 years old

— Last played in 2020 for Atlanta Falcons (678 rush yards, 9 TDs, 164 REC yards in 15 games)

That a player of Gurley’s pedigree remains unsigned likely tells you all you need to know. The three-time Pro Bowler, who racked up 17 touchdowns in 2018, might be totally washed up.