Patriots Teammates Explain Why James White Injury Is Such ‘Huge’ Loss

FOXBORO, Mass. — How big of a loss is James White for the New England Patriots?

“Huge.”

That’s the word veteran safety Devin McCourty used to describe White’s hip injury, which reportedly will sideline him for the rest of the 2021 season.

White is both one of the Patriots’ most important offensive players — he was leading the team in catches and receiving yards at the time of his injury and has a long track record of top-end production — and one of their most respected leaders, serving as a team captain for each of the last four seasons.

McCourty, a fellow co-captain, said White’s “legacy” will continue to be felt inside Patriots’ facility while the 29-year-old running back recovers.

“James is the quiet leader,” McCourty said Wednesday. “(Offensive coordinator) Josh McDaniels would always say he’s the guy that when I tell him to do something, he’s always going to do it right. So I can point to him and say, can we do it like James is doing it? Can we have a bunch of guys do it like James White does? But I think the key thing with guys like that is they’re always around.

“The lessons that he’s imparted and told to Damien (Harris), to J.J. (Taylor) — you talk about legacy and different things like that, I think you’ll see pieces of James White and who he is and what he’s done for the organization. You’ll see that all year. You’ll see it this week, you’ll see it next week, because who he is carries throughout the whole locker room. Obviously, not having a guy like that out there on the field, it hurts (us) as a team, but I always say when a guy gets hurt, you feel for the guy because of how much work goes into being prepared, being ready to go, the expectations of a season.