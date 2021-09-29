Will Patriots Trust Young Running Backs After James White Injury?

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots reportedly suffered a second blow in the form of running back James White on Wednesday ahead of their Week 4 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

White, who suffered a hip subluxation was already set to be out indefinitely, but now he reportedly will not return from the season-ending injury. It could prove to be a major loss for New England’s running back room, and the Patriots’ offense as a whole.

The backfield now consists of lead back Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, Brandon Bolden and J.J. Taylor. Taylor, a second-year undrafted running back, was inactive during New England’s Week 1 loss to the Dolphins. Stevenson, a fourth-round pick in 20201 that has been a healthy scratch each of the last two weeks, has found himself in the dog house after a fumble in his NFL debut. Turning over the football, after all, does not sit will with head coach Bill Belichick.

So, will the Patriots regain trust in those two young backs given White’s season-ending injury?

Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed reported Wednesday a source told him New England “will have to.”

It comes after Bolden — not Harris or Taylor — filled in for White in the Patriots’ most recent Week 3 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Bolden’s snap totals (46% of offensive snaps) spoke volumes about New England’s comfortability with its other running backs, especially given the fact the Patriots trailed the Saints and needed to move the ball through the air. Belichick specifically noted Bolden’s ability in blitz pickup was part of the reason he played over Harris and Taylor. White was New England’s best backfield option in pass protection, as well as their top pass-catching back.

Harris, specifically, has not grown to be a fixture in the passing game as best depicted by his six targets in three games. He is the lead back on the ground, but also has made a few mistakes — fumble, missed block, etc. — during the first three weeks that probably didn’t sit too well with Belichick.