Red Sox Notes: Boston Failed To Capitalize On Night It Needed To

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021 Major League Baseball season, if you can believe it, is coming to a close in just a few short weeks. And the Boston Red Sox are holding on to first place in the American League Wild Card standings.

Reading that last sentence probably would make any fan feel pretty confident about their team in the final weeks, but the Red Sox are clinging to a one-game lead that the New York Yankees helped provide them thanks to a seven-game losing streak.

Now, the Red Sox amassed needed wins of late, but they have not capitalized in the biggest moments. The latest moment came Friday night in a 4-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox to open the three-game series. The White Sox are in first place in the AL Central and have a pretty dominant duo of Craig Kimbrel and Liam Hendriks out of the bullpen. Boston didn’t lose to a bad team Friday night, but it had opportunities to win and it didn’t.

“They made some nice plays,” manager Alex Cora said of the White Sox after the game. “The play by (César) Hernández at the end ,that’s first and third with no outs, and we kept battling. That’s a good baseball game right there. Obviously we don’t like the walk to Hernández, the two-strike homer, we don’t like that. But overall it was a good-fought game against a good team. We had a chance throughout the night.”

They had a chance throughout the night indeed considering the Red Sox had at least one runner on in the third, fourth, sixth, seventh eighth and ninth innings.

You can’t win them all, and Boston still is dealing with its COVID-19 outbreak. But now is the perfect time to create some separation between the Yankees.

Here are some other notes from Friday’s Red Sox-White Sox game: