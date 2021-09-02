Red Sox Notes: On Quieter Night For Chris Sale, Christian Vázquez Stars

NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Sale didn’t have a bad night by any means in Wednesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. But the Boston Red Sox ace — making his fourth appearance since his return from Tommy John surgery — did have his quietest outing of the year in a critical division matchup.

He allowed two runs on six hits with two walks — all tying season highs — while striking out just three, a season low. With a little help from a bullpen of Garrett Whitlock, who got his seventh win of the year, and Adam Ottavino, who earned his 11th save of the season, the Red Sox fared decently on the hill.

And a big part of their success came from the guy behind the plate — both offensively and defensively.

Christian Vázquez finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run, striking out once. He did have a questionable moment on the base path as he couldn’t avoid a tag at home, but he redeemed himself elsewhere.

After an RBI single opened the scoring in the second inning, he launched a solo home run in the top of the seventh to breathe new life into the game and tie things at two. In the seventh and eighth innings, with the Rays working from behind, Vázquez had a pair of big plays at the dish to keep runs off the board.

“He’s a proud individual,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said after the 3-2 win. “He’s been with this team for a while and he understands that he needs to step up his game. He put a good swing against McHugh on the breaking ball and his bats were solid the whole night … Did a great job behind the plate. He was right there locked in with (Whitlock, Sale and Ottavino). The plays at the plate, he was more aggressive. It was a great all-around game for Christian.”

As for Vázquez, he viewed it all as a step in the right direction for the Red Sox.