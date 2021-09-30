Red Sox Wrap: J.D Martinez Leads As Boston Snaps Four-Game Slide

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox snapped a four-game losing streak with a dominant 5-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Wednesday.

With the win, the Red Sox improve to 89-69. The Orioles are 51-107.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

J.D. Martinez was the hero in this one. His solo home run got the Red Sox on the board in the second inning, but as we learned in Friday’s loss to the New York Yankees, a one-run lead isn’t safe.

No. 28 for 28 ? pic.twitter.com/wBBZVS0dwB — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 29, 2021

Martinez must have been feeling that way too, because he got two more runs on the board in the sixth inning with a double that scored Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts.

He finished the night 3-for-4 with three RBIs, two runs and a strikeout as the Red Sox offense came alive to outhit Baltimore 13-4.