Red Sox Wrap: J.D Martinez Leads As Boston Snaps Four-Game Slide

The Boston Red Sox snapped a four-game losing streak with a dominant 5-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Wednesday.
With the win, the Red Sox improve to 89-69. The Orioles are 51-107.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
J.D. Martinez was the hero in this one. His solo home run got the Red Sox on the board in the second inning, but as we learned in Friday’s loss to the New York Yankees, a one-run lead isn’t safe.
Martinez must have been feeling that way too, because he got two more runs on the board in the sixth inning with a double that scored Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts.
He finished the night 3-for-4 with three RBIs, two runs and a strikeout as the Red Sox offense came alive to outhit Baltimore 13-4.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Nathan Eovaldi got the sort of start he desperately needed following his rough outing against the New York Yankees. He threw six scoreless innings, fanning seven with four hits and one walk.
— Alex Verdugo added some insurance in the eighth inning. His single to left field scored Xander Bogaerts and Martinez to make it 5-0.
— Hunter Renfroe was having a quiet night until the ninth, when he hit his 30th home run of the season. His two-out solo shot — off a 79.9 mph curveball from Watkins — made it a 6-0 ballgame.
