Red Sox Notes: What Alex Cora Saw From ‘Locked In’ J.D. Martinez

NESN Logo Sign In

It hasn’t been the most notable second half of the season for Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez, but when Boston needed a Wednesday it was his bat and Nathan Eovaldi’s arm which led them to it.

Martinez hit what eventually turned out to be the game-winning solo home run in the second inning of an eventual 6-0 shutout against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. The All-Star designated hitter then delivered a much-needed two-run double to left field in the sixth inning. It extended Boston’s lead to 3-0 with Eovaldi dealing a scoreless six frames.

And while it was the first three-hit game by Martinez since Sept. 6 — a period in which he was .259 at the plate with just six extra-base hits — manager Alex Cora knew a night like Wednesday was coming soon.

“He doesn’t deviate from what he does as far as preparation and his swing, and today was a great day,” Cora said after the win. “He did an amazing job. Obviously the homer and the rest of the at-bats. It seems like seeing him in the dugout and throughout the game he was pretty locked in. We had the big boys do their thing. We’re a very offensive team, we’re a lot better when the big boys are swinging the bat.”

It was especially welcome after the Red Sox mustered just three hits in a loss Tuesday during the series opener.

“We put some pressure on them. We had a lot of traffic early on, but we didn?t cash in,” Cora said. “J.D. had a great game. We did a lot of good things. … Overall actually a pretty good game.”

Here are some other notes from Red Sox-Orioles: