Robert Williams Made Great First Purchase After New Celtics Contract

Robert Williams didn’t waste time making good use of his new contract extension.

The Boston Celtics center inked a four-year deal worth $54 million Aug. 20 in what seemed like a bit of an overpay for someone who’s been injured quite a bit in his young NBA career.

What’s done is done and Williams is $54 million richer. He already took care of his first order of business with his new money, but made sure to spend it wisely. While some athletes buy new cars, Williams’ first order of business was making sure his mother had a roof over her head.

“I just closed on my mom?s house,” Williams told MassLive. “That was my biggest priority, getting her a house.”

That’s certainly a good way to show your appreciation.

Williams and the rest of the Celtics began training camp Sept. 28 and are preparing for their season opener Oct. 20 against the New York Knicks.