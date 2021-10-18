Bill Belichick Temp Check: How Patriots Coach Reacted To Overtime Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Belichick wasn’t happy Sunday night, and understandably so.

His New England Patriots squandered a golden opportunity to pick up a huge win over the Dallas Cowboys. Instead, the Patriots, who held a three-point lead late in the fourth quarter and also started with the ball in overtime, fell to 2-4 on the season and 0-4 at home.

Each week, we’ll give you our main takeaways from Belichick’s postgame news conferences, even if he says virtually nothing.

Belichick began Sunday night’s presser with a general statement on the game.

“It was a tough one to lose tonight,” he said. “Yeah, it was a good football team. Give Dallas credit. They’re a good team. They’re well-coached. I know we just came up a little bit short. Thought that we went toe-to-toe with them for 60 minutes and we just couldn’t — they just made a few more plays than we did, so give them credit for that. We’ll move on.”

He then was asked about the Cowboys running 82 offensive plays, and whether that led to the Patriots’ defense being physically and emotionally taxed by the end of the game.

“Yeah, I don’t know,” Belichick said. “They’re a good team, and that’s what you’ve got to do. Got to stop them.”